Welcome back, Betty Ross.
EW can confirm that Liv Tyler has joined the cast of Captain America: New World Order, reprising her Marvel role from the 2008 Incredible Hulk movie. She'll once again appear as Betty Ross, the daughter of general-turned-president Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. (The late William Hurt originated the role of Thaddeus, with Harrison Ford taking over in the new film.)
It's been 15 years since Tyler starred alongside Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk, Marvel Studios' second film after Iron Man. Mark Ruffalo later replaced Norton as Bruce Banner, but a number of other Incredible Hulk actors have made their way back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years. Hurt appeared in multiple films before his death in 2022, and Tim Roth recently reprised his role as the villain Abomination in She-Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson is also returning as the Leader in New World Order.
The fourth Captain America film will center on Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who is officially picked up the shield after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently told EW that the relationship between Mackie's Sam and Ford's President Ross will play a major role in New World Order.
"There's a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson," Feige told EW. "They have a history together, but in this film, we'll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible."
The 45-year-old Tyler is best known for starring in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. She recently starred in 2019's Ad Astra and the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star.
