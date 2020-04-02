Image zoom Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures

Nobody can try and blame Daenerys Targaryen for this one.

Sharp-eyed fans have spotted two modern water bottles in the Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of Little Women.

There's a cold drink tumbler and a plastic water bottle in the background of the same scene where the March family meets their neighbor, Laurie (Timothée Chalamet). It was seemingly first spotted by a TikTok user, but check it out below:

The find follows a global explosion of headlines after Game of Thrones fans spotted a contemporary coffee cup in the background of a scene in the show's eighth and final season.

The GoT cup culprit was never determined, and a plastic water bottle was later spotted in a scene in the show's series finale. Both were quicky digitally erased, but the screengrabs will live forever.

Sony Pictures did not immediately respond to a comment request regarding the Little Women bottles.

