Little Women posters with Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep assemble generations of all-stars

The cast of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, the latest movie adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott literary classic, brings together a cast that calls to Hollywood’s past, present, and future.

In a series of new character posters showing off this star-studded ensemble, Saoirse Ronan takes center stage as part of Hollywood’s present. The star of Brooklyn and Lady Bird takes her next big role as Jo, the main character of this story about the March sisters trying to live their lives on their own terms.

“When Louisa describes Jo, it felt like someone describing me physically: sort of gangly and stubborn and very straightforward, and went for what she wanted,” said Ronan during EW’s cover interview.