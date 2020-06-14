Little Women gets box office boost internationally as theaters reopen

Little Women (2019 movie) type Movie genre Romance

As theaters reopen in international markets, 2019's Little Women is getting a boost at the box office with figures rising towards $100 million.

Deadline reports the Greta Gerwig directed coming-of-age period drama, based on the Louisa May Alcott novel of the same name, earned $760k over the weekend in offshore markets bringing the total to $99.5 million.

Totals could surpass what is currently expected if/when China chooses to release the film, as the country's coronavirus recovery remains in flux after months of closures. Plans to reopen theaters were scrapped this week in Beijing as two new cases of citizens with the novel virus were confirmed, the first in two months. The film was originally scheduled to debut there in February.

Little Women tells the story of the March family, mainly sisters Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Meg (Emma Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh), and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) as they grow from girls into women with a focus on their relationship with one other and their budding romances.

The film received six Oscar nominations and took home the award for Best Costume Design at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. It also won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards.

Little Women grossed more than $108 million domestically.

Related content: