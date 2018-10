Little Women adaptations, ranked

As the 150th anniversary of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women approaches, we find ourselves gripped by March family fever. This Mother’s Day brought a new miniseries based on the 1868 novel, September marked the release of a modern-day big-screen take, and Greta Gerwig has assembled an all-star cast for an upcoming adaptation, her sophomore directorial effort after last year’s Oscar-nominated Lady Bird. We may be in the midst of March sister madness right now, but this isn’t the first time the proto-feminist bildungsroman has hit the big or small screen. See our countdown to the greatest adaptation of the novel ahead.

