Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow tease Romy and Michele sequel: 'We're getting closer'

"I can't say anything, but something might be in the works," Sorvino says.

Dust off those metallic mini-dresses! A Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel just might be in the works.

Mira Sorvino teased as much during an appearance on TODAY, telling co-hosts Michelle Buteau and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday that the team is "getting closer" to a project. "There's nothing official to report but I can unofficially hint that we're closer than we've ever been to getting something to happen," Sorvino said.

The actress, who played the Romy White to Lisa Kudrow's Michele Weinberger in the 1997 comedy, has been championing another Romy and Michele project, "And now I'm like, 'Okay. Okay. We're getting closer,'" Sorvino said, adding that she was "so very excited" about it. "I can't say anything, but something might be in the works," she teased.

Kudrow similarly teased that another project was in the works in a separate interview Wednesday, telling Jess Cagle on his SiriusXM show that writer Robin Schiff is "thinking about it and coming up with something." Kudrow asked, "Isn't that thrilling?" Like Sorvino, she remained tightlipped, saying that she can't reveal anything else.

The film follows the misadventures of Romy and Michele, besties who haven't accomplished much in the 10 years since they graduated high school. With their high school reunion on the horizon, the dynamic duo concocts an elaborate lie about their lives in hopes of impressing their former classmates. The comedy also stars Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming, and Justin Theroux.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino at party in a scene from the film 'Romy And Michele's High School Reunion', 1997. Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' | Credit: Touchstone/Getty

In February, Sorvino and Kudrow reunited at the SAG Awards and paid homage to their beloved characters, recreating one of their most infamous looks from the film. Kudrow wore a sparkly pink pantsuit while Sorvino wore a blue pantsuit, mirroring the metallic pink and blue minidresses with feathers from the film. They were on hand to present the award for outstanding ensemble in comedy series.

"Do you think that this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?" Kudrow asked Sorvino, mirroring a line from the film. Sorvino responded, "I just realized this, we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles."

Related content: