Lisa Banes, Gone Girl actress, dies at 65

Lisa Banes, a stage and screen actress who was known for her roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail, died Monday after a hit-and-run accident in New York City. She was 65. Her manager, David Williams, confirmed the news to NBC on Tuesday morning.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," Williams said in a statement. "She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Lisa Banes Actress Lisa Banes at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. | Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Actor Seth McFarlene, who worked with Banes on the Fox comedy series The Orville, shared his sympathies on Twitter.

"I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes' passing," he wrote. "We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss…"

Banes started her career at Julliard, going on to star on dozens of television shows and in movies including One Life to Live, China Beach, Royal Pains, Madam Secretary, NCIS, and Nashville. In 1988, she starred as Tom Cruise's older love interest in the movie Cocktail. Her best-known role came in 2014, when she starred in Gone Girl, playing the mother of Rosamund Pike's Amy.

Banes also had a storied stage career, appearing in plays like Present Laughter, High Society, and Neil Simon's Rumors. She was nominated for a 1984 Drama Desk Award for the play Isn't It Romantic and won a 1981 Theatre World Award for her work in the off-Broadway play Look Back in Anger, as well as a 1982 Obie Award for My Sister in This House.

Banes was married to former Wall Street Journal writer Kathryn Kranhold. The actress was on her way to meet Kranhold when the accident occurred. According to reports, Banes was hospitalized following the accident on June 4 for severe head trauma and passed away on Monday.