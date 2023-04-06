"I actually called Nancy Meyers and I was like, 'What hex did you put on me?'"

Lisa Ann Walter's life makes for a compelling Nancy Meyers movie script.

The Parent Trap star, who played beloved nanny Chessy to one of two identical twin sisters (Lindsay Lohan) separated at birth in the 1998 update of the 1961 film, shared that her own identical twins have the same birthday as movie twins Annie and Hallie: Oct. 11.

Walter discussed the fun tidbit on Wednesday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race superstar Jinkx Monsoon's Hi Jinkx! podcast when the topic turned to family. Walter's grandmother gave birth to 12 children, all of whom were born on a kitchen table. "I'm sure by number 11 or 12 they just walked out," Walter quipped, sharing that she did not give birth to her four children on a kitchen table.

"The first two were born in Jersey and the twins — I have identical boy twins — and they were born on the same day as the twins in The Parent Trap on Oct. 11," Walter said. "And they were born out here in L.A., down in Santa Monica." Did she interpret that as an omen of some sorts? "Yeah, I actually called [director] Nancy Meyers and I was like, 'What hex did you put on me?'" she said.

"I mean, it's weird!" Walter added. "They were identical twins. That's weird."

Walter did not separate the twins, as was the case in the film adaptations. Lohan made her feature film debut as both Annie and Hallie, two twins separated at birth and each raised by one of their biological parents (Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson). They discover each other for the first time at summer camp and decide to switch places in an attempt to bring their estranged parents back together.

Walter shared that the big scene where Annie reveals to Chessy her true identity took the actress to an emotional place as a working mother. "We did 72 takes of that scene over the course of three days," she recounted. "And every time, I would go to an emotional place in my prep of what it was like to have to go on the road as a stand-up [comic] and leave my daughter. I had to go back to work when she was less than a month old, because we had just bought a house and I had mortgage payments. I was the moneymaker."

The actress said the experience was different with Abbott Elementary now that her children are grown. A season 2 episode featured a direct nod to Walter's Parent Trap roots, with her character rocking Chessy's signature denim overshirt.

Listen to Walter's full interview on Hi Jinkx! below.

