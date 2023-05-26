We're thinking John Wick will be back again!

Lionsgate executive Joe Drake has confirmed that the company is developing a fifth John Wick movie in addition to the Ana de Armas spin-off movie Ballerina, which is set for release next year, and the TV show The Continental, which will premiere later in 2023. Drake, who is Chairman of the Motion Picture Group at Lionsgate made the announcement on Thursday during the company's fiscal fourth quarter conference call.

Asked about plans for a fifth John Wick movie, Drake responded, "What is official is Ballerina is the first spin-off, it comes out next year. We're in development on three others including [John Wick 5] and including a television series, The Continental, which will be airing soon. And so we're building out the world, and when that 5 movie comes it will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories, but you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

John Wick Chapter 4 Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' | Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 4 was the most successful entry yet in the franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves as the titular hitman. Released in March, the film has grossed $185 million at the domestic box office and another $243 million in foreign territories. After nine weeks in theaters, it's still in the top 10 at the box office (last weekend at No. 6).

While the end of John Wick: Chapter 4 appeared to conclude the action series, both Reeves and franchise director Chad Stahelski took a "never say never" approach to the idea of a fifth film when EW spoke to them around the time of the fourth film's release.

"If you think it wouldn't be a good idea to work with Keanu for the rest of your career, you're crazy; that's nuts, like, of course," said Stahelski. "But it's the why. Right now, I don't have a why. I'm just getting my head out of this one.... Now, hopefully, we improve, and we evolve, and maybe there's going to be a time when we look at each other going, got an idea!"

