Lindsay Lohan says she wants 'to come back' with Mean Girls 2

Mean Girls type Movie genre Comedy

Lindsay Lohan is plotting her comeback.

The actress and singer appeared on Lights Out With David Spade on Tuesday, during which she spoke about her dreams for the future, including her desire to return to the land of burn books and wearing pink on Wednesdays.

“I should probably get back to doing movies at some point,” she told host David Spade. “I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and [director] Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that.”

She added, “But that’s all in their hands, really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing.”

Although there are no official plans yet for a follow-up film to the hit 2004 comedy, Lohan will be back on the big screen (or at least streaming) as a police detective in the upcoming thriller Cursed, alongside Mickey Rourke. She also recently released her first new song in 12 years, the aptly titled pop banger "Back to Me."

Of the new music, she told Spade it's something she's been working on for a while. "It’s been really exciting. I started working with a writer called Alma, which was really fun, and I liked her tracks," she said, adding that she felt like the new music was something she related to.

"And I said, ‘Well, this kind of reminds me of some of the stuff I went through that happened in L.A.,'" she explained. "And I can relate to this and this is something that I can kind of get with [the] singing, because it's fun and it's upbeat, but I can definitely relate to aspects of my life in the past — it makes sense."

Check out the full interview with Lohan below.

