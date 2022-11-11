Lindsay Lohan wants to film Jamie Lee Curtis' Freaky Friday sequel idea: 'We did speak about it'

"We did speak about it, yeah," Lohan said of the potential Freaky Friday 2 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which she visited Thursday to promote her new Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. "Let's just take the fact that I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes, and you just get excited and distracted immediately, so I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, 'I'm on set, I have to focus.' Then she said Freaky Friday 2, and I got more excited."

When Fallon pressed Lohan on possible plans to team with Disney to continue the story of Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan), a tense mother-daughter duo who inadvertently switch bodies in Mark Waters' 2003 adaptation of Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel, she seemed to confirm that the gears were moving.

"We'd both be into it," the 36-year-old actress confirmed.

However, when Fallon asked if she'd like to make a Mean Girls sequel, Lohan hesitated: "I think that's in [writer] Tina Fey's hands," she replied.

In October, Curtis appeared on The View, where she confirmed that she's "written to Disney" about Freaky Friday 2.

"Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places," Curtis said of her idea for the new story. "So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon… And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

Lohan also speculated on where Anna might be in the present day in a 2019 interview for her MTV docuseries Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club. "Anna Coleman is now running for office of Secretary of State with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey," she said.

