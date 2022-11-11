Yes, that's Lindsay Lohan's sister in Falling for Christmas

Aliana Lohan has a small supporting role as Bianca the stylist in Netflix's new holiday rom-com.

Lindsay Lohan kept it in the family this holiday season with her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas.

The star's younger sister Aliana Lohan, 28, appears in a few scenes in the holiday rom-com as Bianca, a stylist for the elder Lohan's character, Sierra Belmont. She first pops up in the opening sequence, which sees Belmont and her glam squad entering her suite to prepare her for the day, asking if she'd like to try on a pair of "vegan leather" slacks.

Falling for Christmas marks the sisters' fourth onscreen collaboration in a major feature film after Aliana had small parts in The Parent Trap, Life-Size, and I Know Who Killed Me. She also showed up in both the 2014 Lindsay docuseries and the MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club in 2019, as well as in the music video for Lindsay's 2005 single "Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)."

Both women also contributed to the Falling for Christmas soundtrack, with Lindsay debuting a full-length cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" (which she first performed in an iconic scene from the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls) for the film and Ali singing the new song "Without You," which appears in the movie during a pivotal scene toward the end.

"Beautiful song! Beautiful talent! Beautiful woman!" Lindsay wrote of "Without You" in a comment on her sister's Instagram page.

In addition to their work on screen, the Lohan sisters released a Christmas duet on Ali's 2007 album Lohan Holiday, which is currently her most-streamed track on Spotify.

Falling for Christmas — Lindsay's first in a three-picture comeback deal with the streaming giant — is now streaming on Netflix.

