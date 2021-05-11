Lindsay Lohan shares birthday tribute to late Parent Trap costar Natasha Richardson

The 34-year-old actress remembered her movie mom on what would have been Richardson's 58th birthday.

Lindsay Lohan is paying tribute to her movie mom from The Parent Trap, the late Natasha Richardson.

The former child star, 34, shared a photo still from the 1998 film, a remake of the 1961 Disney classic, showing her strolling with Richardson, who would have turned 58 this year.

"Happy Birthday Angel 🙏 #natasharichardson 💙," Lohan captioned the shot.

Lohan's family members also commented on the post: Her younger brother Dakota Lohan shared heart emojis and her mother, Dina Lohan, commented, "God Bless her 🙏🏻💋🙏🏻."

In The Parent Trap, a young Lindsay portrayed twins Annie James and Hallie Parker, who pulled a switcheroo on their parents, played by Richardson and Dennis Quaid, after meeting at summer camp.

Last summer, members of the cast reunited with the help of Katie Couric to mark the movie's 22nd anniversary. During the online reunion, Lohan shared fond memories of working with Richardson.

"Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me," Lohan said at the time.

Richardson, who was married to Liam Neeson, died in 2009 after suffering an epidural hematoma, or bleeding on the brain, as a result of a skiing accident. She was 45.