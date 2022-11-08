Lindsay Lohan reveals the Mean Girls quote people repeatedly use to prank her

In the extended universe of Mean Girls, there are "pushers" like Tina Fey's Mrs. Norbury, and then there are pranksters, like... the people in Lindsay Lohan's life who repeatedly trick her with an iconic quote from the 2004 teen comedy.

"I get the 'Lindsay, what day is it?' and then I always fall for it," the 36-year-old revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America after being asked about lines from the movie people often repeat back to her. "It's Oct. 3, like, they have to do it to me every time!"

Lohan appeared on the talk show to promote her new Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas, in which she stars opposite Chord Overstreet as a spoiled hotel heiress who recovers from amnesia under the care of a hunky lodge owner on a snow-swept mountain.

The film also contains an adorable reference to Lohan's Mean Girls legacy, as the producer-star re-recorded a full-length version of "Jingle Bell Rock" — which she first performed alongside Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried in the hilarious Mean Girls high school talent show scene — for the new movie's soundtrack.

MEAN GIRLS, from left: Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, 2004. u00A9Paramou 'Mean Girls' stars Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried. | Credit: Everett Collection

"It wasn't really suppose to happen like that, it was just a conversation. I was like, 'Oh, this would be fun if we did the Mean Girls song.' And after the movie was finally done editing, they were like, 'But you promised you'd do the song!' And I was like, 'Okay, let's do it!'" Lohan remembered.

She went on to explain that she "missed being on set" and "bringing characters to life" across her nearly decade-long absence from leading roles in Hollywood, as her last major part in a feature film came in Paul Schrader's 2013 psychological drama The Canyons.

Falling For Christmas. (L to R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake, Olivia Perez as Avy, Bus Riley as Chestnut Vendor in Falling For Christmas. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022. Credit: Scott Everett White/Netflix

"It feels different, because I took almost a decade off of being on set," Lohan finished. "When I came back on to set this time, it felt refreshingly exciting again, which I really needed. I wanted to get to the point where I was craving being on set to really be there."

Her latest project is the first in a three-picture deal with the streaming giant, which also includes the upcoming European-set rom-com Irish Wish that's set for release next year.

Falling for Christmas releases Thursday on Netflix. Watch Lohan's appearance on GMA above.

