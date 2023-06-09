But, it's all good now, the star says: "I look back and I'm like, 'Why was I so hard on myself?' It's okay."

When it comes to her memories of her Freaky Friday wardrobe, it turns out Lindsay Lohan is feeling like a bit of a fun sucker.

In the beloved body-switch comedy, her character, Anna, a teenager who dresses like a punk-rock Avril Lavigne wannabe, magically trades places with her buttoned-up mother, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. The younger character's look consisted of heavy eyeliner, blonde streaks in her famous red hair, and low-rise pants — the latter of which made Lohan feel "so self-conscious."

"I wanted to wear low-rise pants because I wanted to be cool," Lohan recalled in a new interview with Allure breaking down the costumes for her some of her most memorable roles. "At that age you still want to play someone who is a little bit sexy, but I was always nervous about what my stomach looked like, if it was flat enough. That was my big thing on set."

Thankfully, she's less critical of herself now than she was at 16. "I look back and I'm like, 'Why was I so hard on myself?' It's okay," she said, laughing.

Haley Hudson, Lindsay Lohan, and Christina Vidal in 'Freaky Friday' Haley Hudson, Lindsay Lohan, and Christina Vidal in 'Freaky Friday' | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan revealed that she wanted Anna's eyeliner to be heavier but it didn't translate well on camera, and they also had to "tone it down for Disney." She added that she had mixed feelings about the blonde streaks in her hair because "getting it back to normal was pretty tough. It just didn't feel the same right after."

Lohan should be able to put these style lessons in practice soon. Curtis and Disney recently confirmed that work had begun on developing a Freaky Friday sequel. Not much is known about the project, but in the Allure interview, Lohan, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed that she has reached out to her screen mom for advice on how to balance her Hollywood renaissance with impending motherhood.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," Lohan said, "and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

