Lindsay Lohan recreates Mean Girls Christmas outfit in new commercial for horrifying Pepsi-milk cocktail

Lindsay Lohan, we beg of you: Stop trying to make "Pilk" happen. It's not going to happen.

In an effort to hawk the viral (and horrifying) Pepsi-milk cocktail anyway, the Falling for Christmas star has recreated her iconic Mean Girls Christmas outfit from the 2004 teen comedy's legendary "Jingle Bell Rock" high school talent show scene in a new commercial for the soft drink brand.

The ad (above, with an extended version below) features Lohan — decked out in a red Santa Claus–inspired dress that recalls the festive ensemble she wore alongside Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried in the movie — pouring a can of Pepsi ("Nice!" she exclaims) into a glass and then topping it off with a pitcher of... milk ("Naughty!" she squeals).

"Pepsi and milk. Pilk!" she continues. "That is one dirty soda."

According to PEOPLE, singer Olivia Rodrigo helped popularize "Pilk" on TikTok, where she made a heavily shared post about the cocktail, which often consists of a carbonated cola blended with creamer, milk, syrups, and a citrus splash like lime juice.

Though Lohan kept the Mean Girls spirit alive throughout 2022 — even performing a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" in Falling for Christmas — Seyfried said in a recent Interview magazine conversation with Lohan that she doesn't think they'll make a formal sequel.

Lindsay Lohan in Santa Pepsi ad; Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls Lindsay Lohan recreated her 'Mean Girls' Christmas outfit in a new Pepsi commercial for 'Pilk.' | Credit: Courtesy of Pepsi; Everett Collection

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway," the 36-year-old actress told Lohan, referencing the brief revival of screenwriter Tina Fey's stage-based musical adaptation that closed in 2020 on Broadway. "Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?"

Watch Lohan mix "Pilk" for the holidays in the new Pepsi commercial above.

