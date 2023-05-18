Lindsay Lohan pushes the 'limit' of iconic Mean Girls quote in new ad

Lindsay Lohan is still trying to make iconic Mean Girls quotes happen — and succeeding — on the regular.

The Falling for Christmas star shared a new ad Thursday for Peter Thomas Roth beauty products in which she plays a hotline operator answering customer queries about the brand's "eye-conic" eye patches.

"What can Peter Thomas Roth eye patches help me with?" Lohan asks after she picks up the call, going on to quote a fan-favorite Mean Girls line in her reply: "Hydration, depuffing, anti-aging... the limit does not exist!"

The ad is one of many recent nostalgia-based projects for Lohan, who is reportedly in talks with Jamie Lee Curtis and Disney to reprise her role in a Freaky Friday sequel.

Mean Girls Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan in 'Mean Girls' | Credit: Everett Collection

Before returning to feature films with last year's Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas, Lohan — who revealed her pregnancy in March — referenced past roles in Herbie: Fully Loaded, The Parent Trap, and, of course, Mean Girls, in various commercials released throughout 2022.

Fey, who wrote the 2004 teen comedy, is currently working on a musical adaptation of Mean Girls, which is set for release on Paramount+.

"I don't see a way to shoehorn us in," Lohan's costar Rachel McAdams told Bustle in a new interview when asked about the OG cast's potential return for the new movie. "If Tina can figure it out, I'm there, for sure."

Watch Lohan reference Mean Girls in the video above.

