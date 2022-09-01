Lindsay Lohan conjures the luck of Irish Wish in Netflix's new Ireland-set rom-com
Linday Lohan has more cinematic struck gold at Netflix as the Lohanaissance continues at the streaming giant.
The 36-year-old will re-team with her upcoming Falling for Christmas director Janeen Damian on Netflix's Irish Wish, a new romantic comedy set to take place in — you guessed it — Ireland.
"When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland," the synopsis reads. "Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."
Netflix previously unveiled in March that it had signed a multi-picture deal with Lohan, preceded by her completion of Falling for Christmas, which is set for release in November. Lohan fronts that film as a spoiled, newly engaged hotel heiress grappling with amnesia after a skiing accident just before Christmas. She ultimately falls for the lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) caring for her as she recovers.
Falling for Christmas marks the multi-hyphenate entertainer's first lead role in a major film since 2013's The Canyons, which was directed by Paul Schrader and distributed by IFC Films. Since then, the only gigs she's taken have been in the 2015 short film Till Human Voices Wake Us and a supporting part as a vampire in the 2019 indie horror flick Among the Shadows.
She also led the short-lived MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which followed her budding endeavors as a nightlife entrepreneur years after she garnered a reputation for being one of Hollywood's wildest starlets (she spoofed her run-ins with the law in a Planet Fitness commercial earlier this year) throughout the 2000s.
"My entire life has been in the public eye. So, people will see that this is something really important to me, and I don't want anyone coming between that," she told EW at the time. "I'm tired of hearing about my past. It used to be 'More people! More noise! Distract me!' But now it's 'Shhh!' Taking time for [me] is important. I learned that the hard way, unfortunately. But I did. And I want to share that with other people."
