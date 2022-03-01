Netflix enters a two-picture deal with Lohan to produce two new movies in addition to her upcoming holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas.

The Lohannaisance will be televised... well, streamed... on Netflix.

Lindsay Lohan and the streaming giant announced Tuesday that they have entered a two-picture movie deal, continuing their ongoing partnership. The deal does not include the actress' upcoming holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas, so the agreement ramps up the total number of major Netflix films Lohan is set to star in to three.

EW has learned that there are no concrete plans for what kind of films Lohan wants to make as part of the deal, though Netflix's head of independent productions, Christina Rogers, released a statement noting that the company is "happy" with their collaboration with the 35-year-old to date.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with her," Rogers said. "We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world."

Falling for Christmas — in which Lohan will star as a spoiled hotel heiress who becomes romantically entangled with a blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) after a skiing accident leaves her with amnesia — marks the entertainer's first lead role in a major movie since 2013's The Canyons, directed by Paul Schrader and distributed by IFC Films. Since then, the only acting jobs she's taken have been in the 2015 short film Till Human Voices Wake Us and a supporting part as a vampire in the 2019 indie horror flick Among the Shadows.

In addition to acting, the Mean Girls and Parent Trap star preceded her acting resurgence on the business side of the Grecian nightlife industry upon opening two of her Lohan Beach House properties in Mykonos and Rhodes.

On television, MTV chronicled her entrepreneurship across its popular docuseries Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which ran for one season in 2019, while she later starred in a 2022 Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness, which spoofed her controversial past and DUI arrests.

"This is me as I am as a person now," Lohan previously told EW of her new outlook on work and life ahead of the Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club launch. "I'm tired of hearing about my past. It used to be 'More people! More noise! Distract me!' But now it's 'Shhh!' Taking time for [me] is important. I learned that the hard way, unfortunately. But I did. And I want to share that with other people."

