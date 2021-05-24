Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix rom-com as 'spoiled hotel heiress' with amnesia

Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting and heading to Netflix.

On Monday, the streaming service announced that the actress, singer, and beach club proprietor is set to star in a new romantic comedy about "a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident." No other casting info has been announced at this time.

According to Variety, the yet-untitled project will be a holiday movie that starts production in November, so it won't be for ready for the 2021 yuletide season.

The rom-com will be directed by Janeen Damian (Hallmark Channel's A Christmas Waltz), with a script by Damian, Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett, and Ron Oliver. Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe will executive-produce, and Brad Krevoy and Michael Damian will produce.

Lohan's most recent acting roles were in the long-delayed supernatural thriller Among the Shadows and the British TV series Sick Note. She also starred in the MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club in 2019 and released a new single, "Back to Me," in 2020.