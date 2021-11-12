'Tis the season (for amnesia) in first look at Lindsay Lohan's Netflix holiday rom-com

Who cares about the 2021 holiday season? The real treat is coming next year, when Lindsay Lohan's Netflix rom-com debuts!

The actress, singer, and beach club proprietor is starring in the as-yet-untitled holiday movie as a spoiled, newly engaged hotel heiress who gets total amnesia after a skiing accident. And when she finds herself in the care of a handsome blue-collar lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas, you know sparks are about to fly.

While we have to wait a full year to see this movie come to life, production has kicked off and a first look just arrived. Check out the photo below to see Lohan and Overstreet, clad in picture-perfect wintry plaids and scarves, feeling the holiday magic (and love?).

Untitled Holiday Romcom. (L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in Netflix's untitled holiday rom-com | Credit: Scott Everett White/Netflix

The film also stars George Young, Jack Wagner, and Olivia Perez. It's directed by Janeen Damian (Hallmark Channel's A Christmas Waltz), who wrote the script with Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, and Michael Damian.