Lindsay Lohan quotes Mean Girls in first pic since giving birth

Lindsay Lohan is entering her "cool mom" era.

The perennial Mean Girls star posted her first pic since giving birth to her first child in July, with a sly reference to the iconic film.

Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan | Credit: Lindsey Lohan/ Instagram

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," the 36-year-old actress wrote.

"Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!" Lohan continued, touting her partnership with a postpartum underwear brand. "Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."

Too bad she wasn't wearing a pink velour track suit instead, but new moms need coin, too.

Lohan and her financier husband Bader Shammas welcomed son Luai in Dubai last month.

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March, revealing on social media that she was "blessed and excited" at the thought of becoming a mom.

One of the actress' movie moms, Jamie Lee Curtis from Freaky Friday, congratulated the new parents, writing on Instagram "My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"

The pair are planning on starring in a long-awaited sequel to the 2003 movie, depending, of course, on the writers' strike.

