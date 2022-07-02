How fetch! Lindsay Lohan marries fiancé Bader Shammas

For Lindsay Lohan, the happiness limit does not exist.

The Mean Girls and Parent Trap actress has married financier Bader Shammas, EW has confirmed.

Lohan wrote on Instagram, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day."

Lohan, who celebrates her 36th birthday today, announced her engagement on Instagram in November, writing, "My love. My life. My family. My future." She followed up that sentiment with a diamond ring emoji.

Shammas is the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where he and Lohan live. They have been dating for more than three years.

Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan and her new husband, Bader Shammas | Credit: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lohan divorced her first husband, Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov, in 2016.

The actress recently rolled out a new add for Allbirds running shoes that references some of her greatest hits.

"I didn't run track in high school — I was more of a mathlete," Lohan says in the ad, referencing her numbers-savvy Mean Girls protagonist Cady Heron. She then selects pink shoes, explaining, "Well, it is Wednesday." (And you know what we wear on Wednesday, right? Yeah, it's pink.)

The ad also includes a poster of Africa, where Cady used to live, and another poster that has the title of a Parent Trap song, "Where Dreams Have No End," on it. The commercial ends with a shout-out to the clique Heron infiltrates in Mean Girls.

"These don't just look cute — they're made with natural materials. Always avoid the plastics!" Lohan says.

Lohan will hit the small screen this holiday season with Falling for Christmas, her festive rom-com for Netflix. She stars alongside Glee's Chord Overstreet as a spoiled hotel heiress who's struck with amnesia following a skiing accent before eventually falling for Overstreet's trouty-mouth blue-collar lodge owner.

Falling for Christmas marks Lohan's first lead role in a major film since The Canyons in 2013. It is separate from Lohan's two-picture deal with the streamer.

Long live the Lohannaisance!

