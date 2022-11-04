For Netflix's Falling for Christmas, Lohan recorded a new version of the song she re-popularized with Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls.

Get your camcorders and Amy Poehler choreography ready, because Lindsay Lohan (finally) dropped an official cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" 18 years after she re-popularized the holiday tune in Mean Girls.

The actress dropped the new rendition (which you can hear below) at midnight on Friday as part of the soundtrack for her new Netflix rom-com Falling for Christmas, which is set to debut next week on the streaming service.

Lohan helped bring Bobby Helms' 1957 Christmas classic to a younger audience in the 2004 teen comedy during a scene that saw her Cady Heron perform the hit (with suggestive dance moves) at a school talent show alongside junior queen bees Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried). Throughout the routine, Poehler, who played George's mother, mimed the dance moves from the audience as she recorded the act.

Lohan's latest version of "Jingle Bell Rock" previously appeared in the Falling for Christmas trailer, with the preview teasing a tale of a spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) who, after getting amnesia following a skiing accident, attempts to recover under the care of a lodge owner (Glee's Chord Overstreet) and his daughter.

Falling for Christmas marks the first in a trio of titles in the 36-year-old's multi-picture deal with Netflix, which also includes the upcoming Europe-set romantic comedy Irish Wish.

Falling for Christmas hits Netflix Nov. 10. Hear Lohan's "Jingle Bell Rock" cover above.

