Lindsay Lohan proves it's a bright time (and the right time) for the first trailer for her new holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas.

The Mean Girls star cozies up to Glee alum Chord Overstreet in the first footage from Netflix's upcoming seasonal delight, marking her first leading role in a major motion picture in nearly a decade.

Lohan also performs a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" — the tune she re-popularized with a musical number opposite Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Rachel McAdams in the 2004 teen comedy — in the preview below.

The film follows Lohan as a spoiled, newly engaged hotel heiress suffering from amnesia after a nasty skiing accident that — just before Christmas, of course — leaves her in the care of a handsome, snow-swept lodge owner (Overstreet) and his curious daughter.

Falling for Christmas is the first in Netflix's Lohanaissance, which includes a three-picture deal with the streaming giant. She's currently working on the second film in the agreement, Irish Wish, ahead of its planned 2023 release date.

During her acting hiatus, the Parent Trap star became a Grecian nightlife mogul, opening two Lohan Beach House properties in Mykonos and Rhodes. MTV documented the process — and her search for a staff — throughout one season of the 2019 reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

"This is me as I am as a person now," Lohan told EW in an interview at the time, referencing her new professional attitude. "I'm tired of hearing about my past. It used to be, 'More people! More noise! Distract me!' But now it's, 'Shhh!' Taking time for [me] is important. I learned that the hard way, unfortunately. But I did. And I want to share that with other people."

Falling for Christmas debuts Nov. 10 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer above.

