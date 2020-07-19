The Parent Trap stars Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, more to reunite for charity

The film's 22nd reunion special will be hosted by Katie Couric and will benefit José Andrés' non-profit organization World Central Kitchen.

Only one Lindsay Lohan will be available for The Parent Trap's 22nd anniversary on Monday, but many more of the film's stars will also appear for a very special cause.

Lohan will be joined by Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kuntz, director Nancy Meyers, and producer Charles Shyer via moderator Katie Couric's Instagram Live at 9 a.m. ET. The event will benefit Chef Jose Andres' charity World Central Kitchen, which provides fresh and healthy meals to communities that need it the most.

"Boy, do @nmeyers and I have a treat for you! We got the cast of the Parent Trap together again for the first time since 1998," Couric shared via Instagram. "The full episode will premiere exclusively on my Instagram TOMORROW at 9 AM ET. Make sure to mark your calendars - you won’t want to miss this!!"

The Parent Trap is a remake of the 1961 Disney classic and tells the story of twin sisters who were separated at birth after their parents, Nick (Quaid) and Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson) divorced. Lohan, in her feature film debut, portrays identical siblings Hallie Parker and Annie James, who are reunited by a twist of fate.

The cast is also set to honor the memory of costar Richardson, who died in 2009 after a skiing accident in Quebec.

Lohan has mostly remained out of the public eye and has been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2008.