Linda Hamilton's twin sister, Leslie Hamilton Freas, has died at age 63.

Leslie “unexpectedly passed away” in New Jersey on Aug. 22, according to an obituary from the Burlington County Times. She "passionately worked as an ER nurse, and ultimately transitioned to working as a hospice nurse later in her career," the obituary read.

Her cause of death was not disclosed. EW has reached out to representatives for Hamilton for further comment.

Leslie served as a double for her sister in her only film credit, 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day, in which Linda portrayed Sarah Connor. Leslie also portrayed her sister's reflection in the mirror in one scene.

She is survived by sisters Linda, Laura Hamilton, and brother Ford Hamilton, in addition to three children and two grandchildren.

After almost three decades away from Hollywood, Linda finally agreed to once again play Connor in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate. However, the actress told EW that while Fate is “the greatest and hardest thing” she’s ever done, she might not return for another installment.

“In terms of what we built, it went far beyond my wildest dreams. That doesn’t mean I want to go and do another one. Once is probably enough," she said in October.

Memorial contributions in Leslie's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice at samaritannj.org/giving.