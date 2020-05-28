Lin-Manuel Miranda drops rhymes in Hulu's We Are Freestyle Love Supreme trailer

In the Heights "doesn't happen if it isn't for this," says Hamilton star Christopher Jackson.

Here's a peek inside the improv hip-hop crew that led to the era of In the Heights and Hamilton.

A new trailer for Hulu's We Are Freestyle Love Supreme offers footage from the documentary about the Freestyle Love Supreme group with Lin-Manuel Miranda. It also comes with the doc's premiere date on the streaming platform, June 5.

"A lot of the people in Freestyle Love Supreme are shaping what the American theater looks like now," says Anthony Veneziale, the emcee and co-founder of the troupe says in the trailer. Miranda would go on to incorporate this style hip-hop performance style into Broadway's Hamilton, which featured another Freestyle Love Supreme member, Christopher Jackson. "Heights doesn't happen if it isn't for this," adds Jackson, who was also in that production.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, another member and subject of the documentary, will soon be known to a wider movie-going audience for roles in the live-action Mulan and the Ryan Reynolds-Jodie Comer film Free Guy. "It's truly about embracing and celebrating the human experience," he says of Freestyle Love Supreme.

Other subjects include Arthur Lewis, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft, and Thomas Kail. Andrew Fried (Chef's Table) directs the film.