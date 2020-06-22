Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals details of his next Disney animated movie

The Hamilton creator and Moana songwriter is working on a new animated musical set in Colombia.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is putting quarantine to good use.

During an appearance on Monday's Good Morning America, the Hamilton mastermind updated the show's co-hosts on the status of new project he has in the works. "I’m actually writing a new animated musical with Disney Animation," he said. "I’m collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me. It’s set in Colombia, in Latin America and that’s all I can say before [Disney chairman] Bob Iger just shows up in my home."

It had previously been reported that Miranda was penning a story for a young Latina heroine, amid ongoing cries for increased diversity in Hollywood.

The In the Heights creator co-write the songs for 2016's hit Disney movie Moana — including hits like “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome.” Set in a Polynesian village, the musical movie starred Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, and introduced Auliʻi Cravalho as the titular character.

Fans in need of their Miranda fix sooner than a new Disney flick will reach our screens, are in luck. A filmed version of the Hamilton stage show arrives on Disney+ July 3.

