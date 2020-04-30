Freestyle Love Supreme documentary coming to Hulu in June

Though fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda's theater work will have to wait a little longer to see the big-screen film adaptation of In the Heights, they'll soon be able to explore another stage venture from the star.

Hulu has announced the release of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a documentary about the titular hip-hop improv group co-founded by Miranda that originally premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Freestyle Love Supreme was originally founded by Miranda, director Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson, and Anthony Veneziale. In 2005, filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling their adventures beatboxing and rapping on sidewalks. Fried also captured the group's New York shows, both Off Broadway and on, after they reunited in 2019.

"Freestyle Love Supreme has a cheery, communal vibe to it, with the audience being active participants in the cast’s impressive, on-the-spot crafting of songs and rhymes," Jessica Derschowitz wrote in EW's A- review of the 2019 Broadway performances.

Now, all that footage captured by Fried has formed the basis of a documentary. In addition to the aforementioned founders, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme also features Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, and Andrew Bancroft.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme hits Hulu on June 5, 2020.

