Lily Tomlin praises Jane Fonda's spirit amid cancer treatment: 'She's indomitable'

"She's very forthright and talkative about what's going on with her in all respects," Tomlin says at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Lily Tomlin is sticking with her 9 to 5 co-star Jane Fonda around the clock during her ongoing cancer battle.

"She's very forthright and talkative about what's going on with her in all respects — she's indomitable," Tomlin tolds EW and PEOPLE at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where she's promoting their upcoming Paul Weitz-directed dramedy Moving On. "First thing she says is, 'Don't worry, it's really treatable, it's one of the most treatable forms that you could possibly have, so I'm really lucky in that regard.'"

Weitz added that he's been texting with Fonda, who couldn't attend the film's TIFF premiere, about the group's enthusiasm while discussing the project at the film festival.

"I will be sending her photos and stuff," Weitz said. "From my understanding, she's doing well and we're wishing she could be here."

Moving On Lily Tomlin; Jane Fonda Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in 'Moving On.' | Credit: Courtesy of TIFF

Fonda recently opened up about her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in a Sept. 2 Instagram post, which she also used to raise awareness about political and social issues, including climate change and healthcare.

"I realize, and it's painful, that I am privileged in this," Fonda wrote. "Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right. We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine. I'm doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."

Fonda leads Weitz's Moving On with Tomlin as estranged friends who come together to mourn the loss of a mutual acquaintance; however, the dead woman's widower (Malcolm McDowell) becomes the target of a vengeful plot involving decades-old secrets that come to a head.

Longtime friends and collaborators, Fonda and Tomlin previously fronted Netflix's beloved sitcom Grace and Frankie for seven seasons on Netflix. The series ended in April, and even included a cameo from the duo's 9 to 5 co-star, Dolly Parton.

Watch Tomlin discuss Fonda and Moving On with Weitz, McDowell, and Richard Roundtree above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.