Lily Collins to star as live-action Polly Pocket in movie directed by Lena Dunham

The Girls creator is writing, directing, and producing a movie based on the Mattel toy line.

Well, this is a combination of things we did not see coming: Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, Girls creator Lena Dunham, and Polly Pocket.

In the latest move from Mattel Films to create movies inspired by the toy company's various kid products, Collins will star as a live-action Polly Pocket in a movie written, directed, and produced by Dunham. A basic description for the film notes the story follows "a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship."

"Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me - Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it's pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner [of Mattel Films], Mattel, and MGM," Dunham said in a statement. "I'm so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart, playful films that speak to them without condescension."

In her own statement, Collins, who will also co-produce the film, noted her excitement to interpret Polly Pocket in "a fun, modern way."

"As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can't wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen," she said.

The live-action Polly Pocket movie joins other toy adaptations, including Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, UNO, Masters of the Universe, and more.

The Polly Pocket line dates back more than 30 years ago with sets of miniature dolls and various mini environments. Mattel updated the toys in 2018 for a new generation.

The movie is set up with MGM, which was recently purchased by Amazon for approximately $8.45 billion. Though a release plan for Polly Pocket hasn't been revealed at this time, it's safe to assume there will be some Amazon Prime Video component to it.