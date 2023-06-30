Stitch — Chris Sanders

It's not official just yet, but it's been reported that Chris Sanders was in final negotiations to reprise his role as the voice of Stitch for the new live-action version. Sanders started his career as a character designer for Jim Henson's Muppet Babies and first created Stitch in 1985 for an unsuccessful children's book pitch. Years later, while serving as the head storyboard artist for Disney Feature Animation, Sanders got the chance to pitch revive his now-beloved dog-alien also known as Experiment 626.

Sanders co-wrote and co-directed the 2002 version of Lilo & Stitch with Dean DeBlois, and went on to voice Stitch for the 2003 direct-to-video sequel, Stitch! The Movie; on the Disney Channel show Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003-'06); as well as for two more direct-to-video sequels, 2005's Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch and 2006's Leroy & Stitch. He also voiced Mulan's pet dog, Little Brother, in the animated Mulan film and Belt the pet sloth in two Croods movies.