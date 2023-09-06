Tim Story is a jack of all trades.

The director has launched hit comedy franchises with Barbershop, Think Like a Man, and Ride Along, delivered high-flying superheroic adventures with two Fantastic Four movies, and delved into Who Framed Roger Rabbit?-style animation in a live-action world with Tom & Jerry. Now, with his next project Dashing Through the Snow, he's challenging himself with another genre: the holiday family movie.

Dashing Through the Snow, produced by Will Packer Productions, stars Ludacris as Eddie, a social worker who takes his daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye) to work with him on Christmas Eve. Eddie and Charlotte encounter an unusual man named Nick (Lil Rel Howery) dressed in an impeccable Santa Claus costume and embark on a fantastical adventure that brings them into conflict with a local politician (Oscar Nuñez).

Dashing Through the Snow Lil Rel Howery and Ludacris in 'Dashing Through the Snow' | Credit: Steve Dietl/Disney

Ludacris and Howery, Story tells EW, had electric chemistry on set. "They gave each other the space and the support to give some really great performances," the director says. "There's a percentage of [the film] that's whimsical… and then there's a percentage of it that's very accessible and down-to-earth and grounded. And I think they found such a great combination of that… the way they kind of juxtaposed one another on screen. I got very lucky that they both were willing and able to do it."

Story was also impressed with how they both acted alongside young Skye — even when tight shooting schedules meant she wasn't on set and she would need to be retroactively added to scenes in post-production. "Luckily, Ludacris and Rel were able to recreate those performances even when she wasn't around," Story recalls. But when they all got to actually film together, Story says watching the two actors — fathers themselves — "deal with children," especially the "way they dealt with Madison," was "impressive."

Story also credits Skye with helping keep the holiday spirit alive on set — a challenging task, as the movie was filmed in the heat of Atlanta's summer and autumn. "She was kind of our secret weapon to keep us all in the right spirit," Story explains. "When you see this little girl come to the set every day and be excited and happy… that made it easier because you would see her eyes go [big] when she saw certain things… she always brought that spirit, and she reminded you constantly what you were doing."

Dashing Through the Snow Madison Skye, Ludacris, and Lil Rel Howery in 'Dashing Through the Snow' | Credit: Steve Dietl/Disney

While Story sought to capture the spirit of fan favorites including Elf, Home Alone, and The Santa Clause, he cites a specific holiday classic as the primary influence for the film. "One of the things that made me wanna do this movie is, one of my favorite Christmas movies was Miracle on 34th Street," Story says. "And this had that spirit to it. And that's what's fun about it."

Dashing marks Story's foray into holiday filmmaking — but that's not the only new genre he's ventured into this year: He also helmed the R-rated horror-comedy The Blackening, which released in June. Though his two 2023 films exist at opposite ends of the comedy spectrum, Story says they presented similar creative challenges.

Dashing Through the Snow Lil Rel Howery in 'Dashing Through the Snow' | Credit: Steve Dietl/Disney

"[I] feel as if right now I haven't gone senile where I still feel like I can make things funny," Story admits. "In both these situations, you find something that keeps you a little off-balance. And that's the thing that I look for as a filmmaker, although I love to make people laugh. I love it when that comedy is kind of connected to a world or a situation that keeps me a little off-balance. And I just have to come to the set a little nervous about doing a good job."

Dashing is also Story's first time working with Disney, and he found the studio's cultural significance both daunting and exciting. "[I've] always been into entertaining adults and teenagers, or whatever the case may be, but how do you entertain kids?" Story questions. "And, of course, knowing that you want to do justice for the Disney brand and so forth."

"Anytime I was able to decorate a room or a place, it's Disney, so you also try to take it just a little bit farther than maybe it would [go elsewhere]," Story continues. "And that's always been fun, to just go for it and recreate Christmas. It brought me back to my childhood."

Dashing Through the Snow Lil Rel Howery in 'Dashing Through the Snow' | Credit: Steve Dietl/Disney

Dashing Through the Snow hits Disney+ on Nov. 17.

