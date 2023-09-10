"I was like, 'I'm such a big fan,' and she was like, 'Oh, thanks,'" the Grammy-winning artist reveals in his new documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero.

Lil Nas X once met Viola Davis at a grocery story, but the Oscar-winning actress likely doesn't know it, he says.

Toward the beginning of his new documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero — which had its world premiere Saturday night at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival — the "Old Town Road" singer reveals how his hilarious run-in with the Help and How to Get Away With Murder star went.

"I met Viola Davis at an Erewhon, but I don't think she knew who the f--- I was," the 24-year-old says in the film, after showing the camera that he has a photo of Davis taped to his bedroom wall amid a sea of other famous faces lining the interior of the space. "I was like, 'I'm such a big fan,' and she was like, 'Oh, thanks,' and she hurried out the store. It was kind of funny."

EW has reached out to a representative for Davis for comment.

Lil Nas X, Viola Davis Lil Nas X and Viola Davis. | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Co-directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, the new documentary chronicles Lil Nas X's professional accomplishments, but dives deep into his relationship with his family and himself while he travels the country on his Long Live Montero tour. It also reflects on his decision to come out as gay in 2019.

The movie offers a brief glimpse into the performer's home, where the wall of famous faces resides. Other celebrities who appear on the wall of his bedroom include Euphoria's Alexa Demie, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero does not yet have a distribution date, but is expected to be released in the near future.

