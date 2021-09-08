Lil Nas X just learned he probably survived the MCU's snap: 'Holy s—'

Plenty of mysteries still abound when it comes to Thanos' infamous snap in Avengers: Infinity War, but at least one of them now appears to be solved.

According to an online fan theory, the Marvel Cinematic Universe likely takes place in a reality in which Lil Nas X was one of the 50 percent of living things that survived the snap. According to a post by Reddit user LegendofConner, a scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings proves that the rapper had to have survived.

"Idk if somebody's already pointed this out, but since this movie was obviously set in 2023, and the snap happened in 2018, Lil Nas X had to have survived," the user writes. "Why? Because Shang-Chi and Katie were doing karaoke to 'Old Town Road,' which came out in 2019, after the snap. Lil Nas had to have survived to make the song."

Lil Nas X apparently couldn't fault that logic and got in on the fun by sharing the theory on his Twitter page with his reaction to the news. "Holy s—," he wrote alongside the post.

The singer is currently busy gearing up for the highly anticipated release of his first-ever studio album, Montero, on Sept. 17.

