Lil Nas X helped his brother come out as bisexual: 'He opened a door for me'

Lil Nas X helped change the landscape for LGBTQIA+ artists in the music industry when he came out as gay in 2019, but his decision also impacted a singular relationship in his life when he later helped his brother come out as bisexual.

There's a scene in the Grammy-winning performer's new documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero — which had its world premiere Saturday night at the Toronto International Film Festival — that sees the 24-year-old "Old Town Road" performer's brother, Tramon Hill, revealing that his sibling's coming-out story made him consider his own identity, too.

"My brother really opened doors for a lot of people," Hill says in the film. "Yeah, he opened a door for me. What I mean by that, like, I'm not gay, though, you feel me? I'm bisexual. He helped me be real with myself. My brother made me more open to it."

Lil Nas X Lil Nas X performs at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Hill later explains that he was apprehensive about losing key relationships in his life over his sexuality, but Lil Nas X's guidance bolstered his confidence.

"If you f--- with me, you f--- with me. If you don't, you don't. Bye. Get out of my presence. I don't need you," Hill says towards the end of his interview in the scene. "At the end of the day, people are going to f--- with who they f--- with, so stop trying to chase a friend. A friend is going to always be there."

Elsewhere in the documentary, directors Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel follow the recording artist as he travels the country on his Long Live Montero tour, pals around with Madonna and his backup dancers, deals with protestors opposing his queer identity outside of shows, pukes backstage at a concert, and contemplates his struggles with coming out to the world and his family.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero does not yet have a distribution date, but is expected to be released in the near future.

