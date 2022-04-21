New Lightyear trailer has Zurg, time travel, and lots of Taika Waititi

Buzz (Chris Evans) goes on a test flight that takes him much farther than he expected in the new Pixar film, coming exclusively to theaters this June.

Our understanding of the upcoming Pixar film Lightyear has been relatively vague thus far. Since December 2020, we've known that it's a prequel of sorts about the space adventurer who will eventually inspire the toy voiced by Tim Allen in the Toy Story franchise. The film's first full-length trailer revealed that Buzz, voiced here by Chris Evans, was marooned on an alien planet with other Star Command crew. But the newest trailer takes us even further — to infinity and beyond, even.

We've previously seen Buzz gearing up to take off on a test flight. Our latest look at Lightyear shows the results of that flight: Buzz and his goofy robot cat Sox (Peter Sohn) pass through an Interstellar-style time dilation that leads to them returning to base 62 years later, even though it only felt like a couple minutes to him. In this new present, his old commanding officer Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) has been succeeded by her granddaughter Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer).

Izzy's priority is destroying the massive alien ship that now floats overhead, full of evil robots. Right now you're probably guessing that those robots have something to do with Buzz's old nemesis Emperor Zurg...and yep you better believe it! There are two unmistakable shots of Zurg (James Brolin) in the trailer, brandishing fearsome weapons like a gauntlet gun and a retractable chain.

Lightyear Emperor Zurg (James Brolin) in 'Lightyear.' | Credit: Pixar

Against Zurg and his army, Buzz and Izzy have...a Suicide Squad-like team of misfits and rejects. Demolitions expert Darby (Dale Soule) is in it to get time knocked off her "sentence." One of them, Mo Morrison, gets a lot of air time in the new trailer — which makes sense since he's voiced by Taika Waititi.

"Well, I thought this was gonna be a fun boot camp workout thing," Mo says at one point, "but it is not."

Lightyear itself seems like it has plenty of fun to offer though. Watch the new trailer above, and catch Lightyear in theaters starting June 17. Considering that Turning Red, Luca, and Soul all went straight to streaming on Disney+, this makes Lightyear the first Pixar film in years to debut exclusively in theaters.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.