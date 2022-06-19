Dinosaurs rule and Buzz Lightyear fails to launch at the weekend box office

Despite its tiny arms, the T-Rex managed to snatch Buzz Lightyear out of orbit at the box office this weekend, as Jurassic World: Dominion remains No. 1 at the domestic box office for the second week in a row.

The third and final installment of the Jurassic World franchise earned an additional $58.6 million this weekend, according to Comscore. The numbers bring the domestic total to $249.7 million across North America. Lightyear, the Toy Story prequel centered on the animated space ranger, remained earthbound, debuting at No. 2 with an impressive, if not intergalactic, $51 million.

Chris Evans takes over the spacesuit from Tim Allen in the film, which finds Buzz marooned on a hostile planet light years from Earth. Buzz and his crew, which includes emotional support robot kitten Sox, are trying to find a way home when the villainous Zurg (James Brolin) and his army of robots arrive to take over the planet.

Sox (voiced by Peter Sohn) is Buzz's go-to friend and sidekick, a dutiful robot companion cat and hidden grab bag of gizmos in a cute kitty package.

MacLane continued, "It's a caricature of the sci-fi lore that I grew up with and enjoyed, and that was kind of the point. So we knew we needed to come up with some way to dimensionalize that character. We'd get really sick of the character if he had no depth to him, or if he was just like, 'Here I come to save the day!' That kind of daring, unflappable superhero character would be easy to dismiss."

Elsewhere, Tom Cruise and Co. continued to orbit the box office with Top Gun: Maverick, which coasted into its fourth week in the top five at No. 3. The Top Gun sequel earned an additional $44 million, bringing the North American total to $466 million. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Bob's Burgers Movie rounded out the top five at No. 4 and No. 5, earning an additional $4.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively.