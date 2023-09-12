Liev Schreiber revisits Spotlight role to narrate Marty Baron's new book

EW can exclusively reveal that Schreiber will narrate the audio version of Baron's Collision of Power, after first playing the journalist in the Oscar-winning 2015 film Spotlight.

Liev Schreiber will revisit the character he played in the 2015 Best Picture-winning movie Spotlight, as EW can exclusively reveal that the Ray Donovan actor is set to narrate the audio version of journalist Marty Baron's Collision of Power for Macmillan Audio.

After playing the former Boston Globe editor-in-chief who helped his team expose the Catholic Church's cover-up of child sexual abuse at the hands of its priests, Schreiber has re-teamed with Baron to help tell this story about his roughly eight-year journey as executive editor of The Washington Post. The book chronicles Baron's experience amid Jeff Bezos' purchase of the publication as well as his navigation of the Donald Trump presidency.

Liev Schreiber to narrate Marty Baron's 'Collision of Power' book

"Marty Baron has written a remarkably candid and gripping account of his time at The Washington Post — the conflicts, compromises, and head-on collisions with powerful people and institutions that have come to define his extraordinary career as an editor. He reminds us how essential a free and independent press is, and just how close we came to losing it," Schreiber said in a statement.

Baron added: "I remain enormously grateful for Liev's powerful and memorable portrayal of me in the movie Spotlight. Now I have yet another reason to be thankful to this exceptional actor. There could be no better narrator for the audiobook of Collision of Power."

Around the time of the original release of the film — also starring Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, and Michael Keaton — Schreiber told EW about his first meeting with Baron before portraying him in Spotlight.

"He invited me to come visit him in Washington and I went down to the Post. Initially I had heard so many things about him. That he was very a reserved guy, a real tough boss, totally inscrutable. But I found him to be incredibly generous," Schreiber said in 2015. "His mind is so sophisticated and balanced and maybe that gives people a certain take-away. But looking at me, sitting in his office, he was probably thinking, 'What the hell is this guy who plays on Ray Donovan, whatever the hell that is, going to do with me?' And that would make anyone run for the hills. But something about him that I noticed right away is that Marty can always see the bigger picture."

Collision of Power is set for release on Oct. 3. See the book's cover and listen to a clip above.

