The much-anticipated trailer for director Paul Thomas Anderson's next film is finally here, and it boasts some familiar names and faces. We also finally have confirmation on it title: It is indeed Licorice Pizza, not Soggy Bottom, as previously rumored.

Licorice Pizza stars Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Alana Haim, one of the three sisters of the band Haim, as young California sweethearts in the 1970s. Both have aspirations of Hollywood stardom, with Hoffman's character claiming he's "a showman; that's what I'm meant to do." But he seems to get jealous after Haim's character starts showing up at fancy parties with older, richer men.

Bradley Cooper also stars as Jon Peters, the hairdresser and Hollywood film producer and — as the trailer makes very clear — former longtime boyfriend of Barbra Streisand. Between this film and Guillermo del Toro's forthcoming Nightmare Alley, Cooper will clearly have a busy winter promoting major movies. Sean Penn, Tom Waits, and Benny Safdie are also part of the Licorice Pizza cast.

Set to David Bowie's "Life on Mars," the trailer seems to signal a return to form — rock music, California dreaming, period fashion — for San Fernando Valley native Anderson after he released the 2017 English upperclass historical fashion drama Phantom Thread. He's previously worked with Alana directing music videos for Haim, and collaborated with Hoffman's father, Philip, on acclaimed films like Boogie Nights and The Master.

Watch the trailer for Licorice Pizza above. The movie does not have a release date yet but will premiere only in theaters.