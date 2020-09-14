Liam Neeson defends Star Wars: Episode I, and Jar Jar Binks

Liam Neeson defended his oft-maligned Star Wars film The Phantom Menace during an interview with Andy Cohen posted online Monday.

"I'm very proud of the film, I got to be a Jedi, got to play with those wonderful lightsabers and stuff, it was terrific," the Qui-Gon Jinn actor said when asked by Cohen about the film. "I liked the movie."

But Neeson spent the bulk of his reply defending Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best, who was put through the fandom wringer by Star Wars enthusiasts slamming his goofy character.

"It really hurt his career," Neeson said. "And I have to say when I was making that film… he was probably one of the funniest guys and talented guys I had ever worked with. I remember calling my old ex-agent at ICM and said, 'I think I just worked with the new Eddie Murphy.' I still believe that. Truly, he had all of his in stitches — including George Lucas. But I liked the movie."

Best has been enjoying a comeback as of late. He made a triumphant appearance at Star Wars Celebration Chicago in 2019 and is hosting the Disney+ kids game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

