Liam Neeson and son Micheál Richardson confront their past in Made in Italy trailer
Liam Neeson is back traveling Europe to save his child — but Made in Italy is no Taken.
In the trailer for writer-director James D’Arcy’s dramedy, Neeson and his real-life son Micheál Richardson star as an estranged father and son confronting their past while working to sell their run-down Tuscan villa.
Most known for kicking ass over the last decade, the 68-year-old action star was excited to do something with a slightly lighter touch.
"[It] came about not through an agent shoehorning you into doing a script because it will show another facet of your career," Neeson recently told EW. "James D’Arcy got in touch with me through my English agent and she said, 'Listen, I think you should read this, there’s something to it.' I did and I sort of fell in love with it, and she said, 'Maybe this is something good for you and Micheál, your son.' And so it was kind of fate, I just felt like I had to do it."
Made in Italy opens Aug. 7 in select theaters, drive-ins, and video on demand.
