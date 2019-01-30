Liam Neeson's action movies, ranked

Could it be anything else at No. 1? The film that launched (approximately) a thousand Liam Neeson action movies doesn't just top the rankings for sentimental reasons, it's entertaining and rewatchable as hell. Talking to EW, Neeson recently admitted that he had no expectations for Taken and expected it to go straight-to-video, but instead it became an all-time action film with two iconic sequences. The first is Kim running to hug Bryan early in the film (I laugh every time). And secondly, and even more iconic, is Bryan talking Kim through her impending kidnapping and then telling the perpetrators that he's coming for them. "What I do have is a very particular set of skills," he warns. "I will look for you. I will find you. And I will kill you." Goosebumps! And the rest was history.