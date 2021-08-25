Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Letitia Wright has been released from the hospital after sustaining minor injuries on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The actress was hurt Wednesday while filming a stunt on the set of the upcoming Marvel sequel, EW has confirmed. Wright was on set in Boston, and although the exact natures of her injuries have not been disclosed, she was injured while filming a sequence with a stunt rig. She has since been released, and the incident isn't expected to have an impact on Wakanda Forever's filming schedule.

Wright is one of several Black Panther actors returning for the sequel, reprising her role as T'Challa's brilliant sister, Shuri. Little is known about the new film's plot, but it will continue the story of Marvel's Wakanda after the death of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman last year. Ryan Coogler is once again directing, and previous stars Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke are also expected to be back.

Letitia Wright in 'Black Panther' Letitia Wright as Shuri in 'Black Panther' | Credit: ©Marvel Studios 2018

I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel is also confirmed to appear in an unknown role, along with Dominique Thorne, who will make her debut as the young inventor Riri Williams in Wakanda Forever before starring in her own Disney+ show, Ironheart.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters July 8, 2022.

