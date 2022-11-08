Phillips died peacefully in his sleep, according to his agent.

Leslie Phillips, Carry On actor and voice of Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, dies at 98

Leslie Phillips, the English comedy actor known for his role in the Carry On films and more internationally recognized as the voice of the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, died Monday morning. He was 98.

His agent in the U.K., Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Phillips' passing to EW, saying the actor died "peacefully in his sleep."

Phillips' wife, Zara, separately told The Sun, "I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman. He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went."

Actor Leslie Phillips, 18th September 1989. Leslie Phillips, the actor from the 'Carry On' films who voiced the Sorting Hat in 'Harry Potter,' died at the age of 98. | Credit: Staff/The People/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Born April 20, 1924 in Tottenham, London, Phillips began his career in the 1930s, marked by bit parts in films like Lassie from Lancashire and The Citadel. He would go on to appear in more than 200 projects across film, television, and radio. "Ding dong," "I say," and "Well, hello" became his common catchphrases.

Phillips notably starred in four out of 31 of the comedic Carry On films: Carry On Nurse (1959), Carry On Teacher (1959), Carry On Constable (1960), and Carry On Columbus (1992). But his exaggerated performances made him stand out.

The performer also had a dramatic side to his craft. He received a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role opposite Peter O'Toole in Venus (2006). He was later named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 in recognition of his acting career.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Leslie Phillips voices the Sorting Hat in 'Harry Potter.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Globally, fans of the Harry Potter films will know Phillips as the voice of the Sorting Hat, a role he played in 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2002's Chamber of Secrets, and 2011's Deathly Hallows — Part 2.

Phillips' death comes less than a month after fellow Harry Potter alum Robbie Coltrane, the actor behind Hagrid, died at 72.

"We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Leslie Phillips who voiced the Sorting Hat with such inimitable wit and style in the Harry Potter films," reads a statement from the official Harry Potter social media accounts. "His words warmly welcomed each student upon their arrival at Hogwarts and revealed where they would flourish best. He will be very much missed."

Others who paid tribute to Phillips include Coronation Street actor Tony Maudsley, who worked with Phillips; Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh; and author Melanie Blake.

"RIP Leslie Phillips. Working with him was a joy," Maudsley tweeted. "And yes he did say DING DONG (because I asked him to)."

"Sorry to hear Leslie Phillips has passed," Welsh wrote. "Always liked his pater and had a few nice exchanges with him on Twitter back in the days when you could do that sort of thing on here."

"Another legend gone," Blake added, "thanks for the entertainment old chap."