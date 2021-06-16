Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn are married (on TV) - but they've never even been on set together.

On Apple TV+'s Central Park, which returns for its second season June 25, Odom and Hahn play Owen and Paige, a married couple who are raising their family within Central Park, while Owen serves as the Park's manager/keeper.

But because of the nature of animation (and recording the entire second season during the pandemic), the two have never actually worked together.

Odom, who has seen his star steadily rise since his Tony-winning turn in Hamilton and is fresh off an Oscar nomination for One Night in Miami, is just one of the starry new additions to the whodunnit sequel, Knives Out 2.

And while the cast is populated by famous faces, including Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Ed Norton, and Daniel Craig, Odom says he's most excited to finally share screen time with Hahn face-to-face.

"Kathryn and I are going to get to work as human people together, which is nice," he tells EW. "We play husband and wife on Central Park, but we'll actually get to play some live-action things together. We only met after having recorded the whole first season. We met on a flight in between season 1 and season 2. We've done some press together on Zoom. I saw her recently at the Billboard Music Awards, but the most shared space we've had together will be on the set of Knives Out 2, strangely enough, even though we play husband and wife."

Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

That doesn't mean Odom isn't also excited to team up with the rest of the cast. "'It's a return to work for me with me and Janelle, [and] Kate and I have worked together before. Dave Bautista, I'm a huge fan of," he says. "Ed Norton, I'm excited to work with. I'm just a huge fan of that guy's process. He's just turned in some of my favorite performances over the years. He's a real acting savant. And then obviously, Daniel, who's a legend. I'm going to try not to make fool of myself. I'm going to show up and take notes, and learn all I can."

Between Hamilton, One Night in Miami, and his turn in Kenneth Branagh's take on Murder on the Orient Express, Odom has developed a knack for ensemble pieces. "I have grown used to doing my best to be a useful member of a killer ensemble, pardon the pun," he quips. "I'm maybe getting known for that, and I'm not necessarily the guy, at this point, who wants to take it all on his shoulders."

"I want to be able to look to my left and my right and figure out how we can make something better together than we can make on our own," he concludes. "I am showing up to Greece a lot like I showed up to the first day of the One Night in Miami shoot, or The Many Saints of Newark shoot. I'm just really looking to see, 'Where do I fit in here and how can I make good use of myself?'"

Central Park season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on June 25. Knives Out 2 is slated for a 2022 release.

