Leslie Jordan reveals how The Help cast rescued a puppy — and who they named it after

Image zoom Everett Collection; Inset: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Help type Movie

Not all heroes wear capes.

In what is sure to be one of the purest things put on the internet today, actor Leslie Jordan opened up about a time he and his The Help costar Allison Janney rescued a puppy from the side of the road.

"Today’s pillow talk involves famous people," he began a video on his Instagram. "I flew to Jackson, Miss., to do a movie called The Help, and there stood Allison Janney, and there was no transportation to pick us up. I could see forgetting me, but Allison Janney?"

The Will & Grace and American Horror Story star said the two had to rent a car, and on the way to set they found a puppy by the side of the road that someone had dumped. They picked it up and brought it with them to set, where their castmates agreed to help find the dog a good home.

"So we collected money from the whole set of The Help," Jordan recalled. "Octavia [Spencer] and Bryce Dallas Howard — she’s very organized, she helped, she was the main one — and we had it groomed, and gave it to this family, and paid to have it trained."

And, in honor of its Hollywood-worthy rags-to-riches tale, the dog was named Skeeter, after Emma Stone's character in the film. The 2011 movie, which was directed by Tate Taylor, also starred Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain.

Check out the heartwarming video below.

Related content: