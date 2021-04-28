The Saturday Night Live vet will take the stage next month.

Leslie Jones to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Get ready for some fun, y'all!'

Leslie Jones, comedian and our favorite binge-watcher of all things from the Snyder Cut to Game of Thrones, has been picked to host this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"Guess who's hosting the 2021 #MTVAwards!!? Get ready for some fun, y'all!" she tweeted of the news.

The show will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 starting at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

Leslie Jones Leslie Jones at the 2017 BET Awards. | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Previous hosts have included Dwayne Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, and Adam DeVine.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are known for being a lot less formal than the Oscars with more theatrics. And Jones brings a larger-than-life personality.

She currently serves as the host and executive producer for ABC's Supermarket Sweep, and she's been nominated for the MTV awards show for her performance in Coming 2 America.

A veteran of Saturday Night Live, she's constantly going viral for all the shows and movies she watches and documents on Twitter. The latest was Zack Snyder's Justice League. (She had a lot of things to say about that one.)

WandaVision, the Marvel series with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, leads the MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees with five nominations. Amazon's The Boys and Netflix's Emily in Paris tied with four each.