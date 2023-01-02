Leslie Grace reveals new Batgirl costume from canceled movie

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cm264M7BwV3/ lesliegrace Verified thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me. my gratitude and love for life is much deeper thanks to the experiences you brought me. i take your lessons with me as we part.🙏🏽 here’s to many more stories to tell, memories to make, and love to give in 2023 📓🌱🤎✨ Edited · 1d

Leslie Grace as Batgirl, via Instagram | Credit: Leslie Grace/Instagram